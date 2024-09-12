OBITUARY: Harold Brett ‘Pokey’ Black

On December 12, 1970, in Little Rock, Arkansas, Harold Brett “Pokey” Black decided to make his entrance into this world 3 weeks late, landing him the nickname “Slowpoke,” which would eventually become the name that means so many things to so many people—”Pokey.” A name that, once heard, would leave its mark on you forever.

53 years of dynamic, animated, passionate life later, on September 8, 2024, Pokey took his last breath on Earth and his first in Heaven.

The task of condensing a man whose life could fill libraries rivaling the capacity of the Vaught Hemingway Stadium to a couple of paragraphs feels impossible. After all, a life such as the life of Pokey Black defies conventional writing.

Before graduating from D’iberville High School in 1990 Pokey was dubbed “Mr. Everything” by his peers. What a perfectly fitting title for the man who never gave anything he did less than everything he had.

Stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, Pokey honorably served in the US Air Force before embarking on his 30 year career in lumber where he undoubtedly changed the landscape of the industry forever.

If he were in this room with us today he would tell you that deep sea fishing and his two hole-in-one’s were cool, but being Melissa’s husband, Lauren, Charlie and Aubrey’s daddy, and Papa to his grand boys was really what made him Mr. Everything.

Pokey was Preceded in death by his daddy, Otis “Frenchy” Perry, his maternal grandfather, William Hamilton Bradford, his maternal grandmother, Thelma Jean Mitchell Bradford, his paternal grandfather Otis Perry Sr., and his paternal grandmother Edolia Gaspard Perry.

He was survived by his one and only love and obsession, Melissa Thibaut Black. His mama who he loved with all his heart, Carolyn Jean Perry. His 6 big-hearted brothers, William JD Black, Andrew Todd Perry, Christopher Jude Perry, Jonathan Wayne Perry, Jeffrey Scott Black and Stephen Matthew Perry. His sweet baby girls and whole wide world, Lauren Black Bragg (her loving husband Harrison), Charlie Kate Black, and Aubrey Annabelle Black. His most prized possession, Papa’s guys, Rip Walker Bragg, Jack Cooper Bragg and Archie Otis Bragg.

Celebration Details:

Pokey’s visitation will be Friday from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Tennessee. Pokey’s Celebration of Life service will be at 11 am on Saturday, also at Rolling Hills Community Church. Doors will open at 10 am. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family is requesting that attire for the service to be Pokey inspired. We would also LOVE for all to wear their favorite sneakers. Please do not feel like you need to wear black. He would not want that.

As a last request, and in lieu of sending flowers, Pokey would be elated to have donations made on his behalf to the Wounded Warrior Project – an organization that was near and dear to his heart. https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org/Default.aspx?tsid=10043&_gl=1*11j6bgi*_gcl_au*MTMxNjc5MjEzMy4xNzI2MDI2MzQ4*_ga*NjE2Nzg2MTc5LjE3MjYwMjYzNDg.*_ga_R4MM40GQC5*MTcyNjA3MzAwNS4yLjAuMTcyNjA3MzAwNy41OC4wLjE2MTYzNjE1MjU

