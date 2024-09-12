Photo of the Day: September 12, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Dierks Bentley brought the Gravel and Gold tour to Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, September 7 calling it “the biggest honky tonk on lower Broadway.”

The high energy show at times had fans laughing at his comedic antics and singing along to his top hits like “5-1-5-0” and “Gold.” It wouldn’t be a Nashville show without surprise guests and Bentley brought out Brandon Coleman from Red Clay Strays where they performed Lonesome, On’ry and Mean and then later in the evening Zach Top appeared on stage who had a show earlier that evening in North Carolina. For the encore, they ended the show with an appearance from Hot Country Knights, the parody 90s band created by Dierks and his band members where they performed a 90s covers of “I Like it I Love It,” “Friends in Low Places,” and “Meet in the Middle.”

There is one thing you can count on is a Dierks Bentley always delivers an entertaining show that keeps you until the last moment wishing it wasn’t over. Not only does he appear to be having the time of his life on stage, the band seems to be having just as much fun while delivering one of the best touring shows this year.

