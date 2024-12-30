OBITUARY: Todd Robert Thomas

Todd Robert Thomas, 60, of College Grove, TN was born January 6, 1964 near Cleveland, Ohio. He was the fourth of six siblings. Todd passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on December 27th and went to be with the Lord.

Todd is remembered lovingly by his wife Lisa and their sons Josh, 22, and Zac, 17, as well as his son David, 36 and daughter Stephanie, 34. Todd will also be missed by the family pets Harley, Nina and Emmy. Todd loved his entire family more than anything else and he was equally loved by all.

Surviving to cherish a lifetime of memories are his father Robert, stepmother Irene, sister Janet(John), brother Wayne(Debe), stepbrother Charles(Debra), stepsister Nancy(Paul) and sister Connie(Ken). With Todd in heaven is his mother Sandra who passed away when he was 4 years old.

Todd attended Youngstown State University and went on to a long and successful career in the Healthcare IT industry holding very influential senior and executive level positions. He was a leader to many, a mentor to some and a friend to all. He highly valued his professional and personal interactions with customers, colleagues and partners.

Todd was an accomplished keyboardist and musician and could play any instrument he picked up. He shared his talents in church worship bands and a club band over the years. Todd recently developed a passion for restoring 60’s era pickup trucks and was actively working on a 66 red Ford F100 he called ‘chili’. Todd had many other hobbies but mostly enjoyed being with his children.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Memorials can be made to The Well Outreach 5306 Main Street Spring Hill, TN 37174.