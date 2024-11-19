OBITUARY: Tammy Kay Hankins

Tammy Kay Hankins, age 66, a resident of Spring Hill, passed away Saturday, November 16, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

Born on July 14, 1958, in Detroit, Michigan, Tammy was the daughter of the late Tommy Warren and the late Mary Kay Martin Warren.

Tammy loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters. She cherished time spent with her girl tribe. She cherished all of her friendships and was blessed to have many lasting over fifty years. She enjoyed shopping, cooking, (she made the best deviled eggs and macaroni salad), listening to a wide variety of music, going to the beach and Gatlinburg, and traveling.

She had a love for animals, especially her beloved dog, Gracie.Tammy had a true servant’s heart and would help anyone in need. She was a strong and influential woman who will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved her.

Tammy is survived by her daughters, Jennifer (Daniel) Kalman, Lindsey (Thomas) Goetz, granddaughters, Jordan Kalman, Drew (Lawton) Walker, Adasyn Goetz, Brooklynn Goetz, and Charlotte Goetz, brothers, Kenneth (Debbie) Warren, Tom (Josephine) Warren, Matt (Mindy) Warren, several nieces, nephews, cousins, half siblings, and numerous friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Curtis Warren and Terry Gaster.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, at 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Jess Rainer officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2024, from 2:00 – 3:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Honorary pallbearers will be Dan Kalman, Thomas Goetz, Tristan Wallace, Lawton Walker, Ken Warren, Tom Warren, and Matt Warren.

You may share condolences with the family at the Heritage Funeral Home website: www.TnFunerals.com.

