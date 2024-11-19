OBITUARY: Steven John (Steve) Blad

Steven John (Steve) Blad went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2024.

Steve was born on July 31, 1951. He was the son of the late Wallace and Beryl Blad.

Steve graduated with a B.S. from Carson-Newman University and later received a Master of Divinity from Southern Seminary. He will be remembered for his bright mind and entrepreneurial spirit which was rewarded with numerous patents and inventions.

Steve founded China TradeRite (CTR) in 2005 with the goal of streamlining the supply chain in China in order to be able to manufacture and assemble high quality products for the western markets. Later in life he invented The Water Box out of his humanitarian and mission minded belief that clean water could be delivered at low cost to countries in need.

Steve most recently resided with his wife HuiHui and son Benjamin in Brentwood, Tennessee. They are members of Brentwood Baptist Church. In addition to HuiHui and Benji,

Steve is survived by four adult children; Courtney (Alex) Oktyabrsky, Anna (Marcus) Williams, John Blad and Emily (Mitch) Geiger. Steve is also survived by his three siblings; Susan (Paull) Rutledge, Tom (Patti) Blad, Robert (Tochie) Blad and nine grandchildren; Kaitlyn and Nikolai Oktyabrsky, Raja, Amirah and Kaliq Williams, Steven and Madison Blad and Olivia and Barrett Geiger.

The family would like to thank Dr. Hyatt Sutton for the loving care he provided Steve.

Rev. Scott Harris will conduct a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2024 in the chapel of Brentwood Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Brentwood Baptist Church, Chinese Congregation, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, Tennessee 37027.

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Steve, please visit the Tribute wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

