OBITUARY: Sharon Sorace

Brenda Sharon Sorace, 76, of Brentwood TN, passed away on January 9, 2025.

Sharon was the true definition of a Southern Belle; classy, beautiful, and sophisticated. It was evident in everything she did in life. Her contagious smile would brighten any room. She was a woman of grace and elegance. Always willing to help others and be a support whenever needed.

She was born to William and Vena Irene Rogers on April 16, 1948, in Kingsport, TN.

Sharon was an Interior Designer for many years before moving into designing jewelry, most recently at Service Jeweler and Repair in Brentwood TN. She had a sharp eye for detail. Sharon had a love for antique furniture and fine jewelry. She was known in the community for the beautiful jewelry she created. Sharon would turn a house into a home with her keen eye for decorating. She had many clients near and far that would seek her guidance for their home and for their jewelry. Her love for animals is a trait she passed on to her daughter and grandson. There were many animals from dogs, cats, birds, rabbits, fish and even an iguana, that were raised in a home filled with love and affection. Above all, her grandson, Carson McCoy was her world. They had a bond like no other.

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Vena Irene Rogers.

Sharon is survived by her husband John Sorace; Daughter, Ashley McCoy; Son-in-law, Ray McCoy; Grandson, Carson McCoy; Cousins, Cheryl Lollis and Joyce Darrell Carico; Along with many other cousins; And furbabies, Standard Poodle Scarlett Rose and Himalayan cat Mr. C.

Sharon has many family, friends and co-workers that she leaves behind who adored her greatly. She will be incredibly missed by all.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Pike, Nashville, TN 37216, from 11 AM until her funeral at 1 PM. A burial will take place in Kingsport, TN at a later date where she will rest next to her mother and father.