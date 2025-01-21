Safari Club International Convention to be Held in Nashville This Week

The Safari Club International Convention will bring the world’s largest hunting show to Nashville from Wednesday, January 22, until Saturday, January 25th, at the Music City Center.

Its website describes it as “The Ultimate Sportsman’s Marketplace,” with thousands of exhibitors featuring everything from apparel, jewelry, fine art, and live entertainment. There will also be seminars each day on various topics.

Every evening will feature entertainment. The convention will host options of visiting Chiefs on Broadway for a private event, country artist Dierks Bently will perform on Saturday evening, and the convention will host Jeff Foxworthy on Sunday.

You can register for one or up to four days of the convention. Children under the age of 17 are free. Find tickets here.

