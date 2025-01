January 21, 2025 – Five teenagers are in custody after attempting to burglarize a Franklin guns and ammo store.

The incident occurred early Monday morning at Arms and Ammo on Beasley Drive.

The suspects tried using their vehicle to plow into the store to gain entry, but were unsuccessful. After a multi-agency manhunt involving Franklin Police, Brentwood Police and Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, they were later apprehended in Brentwood.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Franklin Police

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email