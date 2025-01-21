Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 21

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Business Name
|Score
|Address
|Inspection Type
|Date
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Follow-Up
|01/17/2025
|Homewood Suites Hotel Pool
|94
|5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/17/2025
|Paxton Main Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Cadence Cool Springs Pool
|100
|200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Paxton Plunge Pool
|96
|2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/16/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Embassy Suites Hotel Pool
|96
|820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Homewood Suites Pool
|100
|2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Hilton Garden Inn Pool
|96
|9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|100
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/15/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Drury Plaza Hotel Pool
|100
|1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/14/2025
|Candlewood Suites
|100
|1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools - Routine
|01/14/2025
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
