Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 21

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business Name Score Address Inspection Type Date Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Follow-Up 01/17/2025 Homewood Suites Hotel Pool 94 5107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/17/2025 Paxton Main Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Cadence Cool Springs Pool 100 200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Paxton Plunge Pool 96 2007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Indoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/16/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Embassy Suites Hotel Pool 96 820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Homewood Suites Pool 100 2225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Hilton Garden Inn Pool 96 9150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 100 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/15/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/14/2025 Drury Plaza Hotel Pool 100 1874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/14/2025 Candlewood Suites 100 1305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools - Routine 01/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email