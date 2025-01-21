Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Jan. 21

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for January 14-21, 2025. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Business NameScoreAddressInspection TypeDate
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Follow-Up01/17/2025
Homewood Suites Hotel Pool945107 Peter Taylor Park Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools - Routine01/17/2025
Paxton Main Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Cadence Cool Springs Pool100200 Resource Parkway Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Paxton Plunge Pool962007 Knoll Top Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Indoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/16/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Embassy Suites Hotel Pool96820 Crescent Centre Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Homewood Suites Pool1002225 East McEwen Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Hilton Garden Inn Pool969150 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa100200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/15/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Whirlpool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/14/2025
Drury Plaza Hotel Pool1001874 West McEwen Dr. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools - Routine01/14/2025
Candlewood Suites1001305 Murfreesboro Road Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools - Routine01/14/2025

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

