OBITUARY: Robert ‘R.J.’ Joseph Pratt

Robert “R.J.” Joseph Pratt passed away peacefully at his home in Franklin, Tenn., on Sunday, October 27, 2024, after a courageous 650-day cancer battle. He had an army of warriors fighting with him all along the way.

R.J. was born December 31, 1979, in Killeen, Texas to Bob and Rita Pratt. The oldest of four, R.J. was the big brother everyone wanted, but there were only three lucky girls that got to spend their life looking up to him. Their rock, their mentor, their ray of light, their R.J. Michelle, Jennifer, and Heidi won the big brother lottery for sure!

In September of 2002, R.J. met Shelley. He was swiftly pushed to the friend zone, but quickly won her over with his wit and charm. Their love became one that many can only hope to achieve, one that so many looked up to. The “Tennessee Pratt’s” as they were nicknamed lived an adventurous life that didn’t stop when their daughter Addison was born in 2008. From Franklin to Iceland to Italy to Orlando and many, many more in between they embraced the timeless wisdom of memories over gifts. But what a gift all of those memories have turned out to be.

A dear friend recently said, “R.J. was a special kind of human. A different type of generous. A man with a gift of lifting up people. He was smart. He was Funny. He was R.J.” No truer words have been spoken. To know R.J. was a true gift. He always listened, he always cared, and he always made sure everyone he connected with knew just how important they were. R.J. had a knack for making everyone in a room feel special.

Survived by his wife of 20 years, Shelley Pratt, daughter Addison (16), his amazing parents Bob and Rita – who were side by side with R.J., Shelley, and Addison through this journey – his sisters Michelle (Jimmy) Marvel, Jennifer (Layne) Page, and Heidi Pratt. Also survived and adored by a gaggle of nieces and nephews – Ainsley, Patrick, Alivia, Daniel, and Maximus, and an extended family of aunts, uncles, cousins, and a network of friends that were like family.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Chadtough.org.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email