OBITUARY: Reginald Wayne Puckett

Reginald Wayne Puckett, 67, of Franklin, TN, passed away on October 24th, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

Reginald Wayne was born in Franklin, TN to Buck Coffee and Lucille Puckett on July 21st, 1957 and was raised by Mattie and Gus Brown.

He played basketball and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1976. He married Rita Johnson on October 1st, 1976 in Franklin, TN. He worked as a masonry/foundation worker for the Merritt Brothers until he was unable to work.

Reginald is preceded in death by 6 sisters and 1 brother.

Reginald is survived by sister, Peggy Chavers and loving companion of 48 years: Rita Puckett of Franklin, TN; Son: Dontay (Bliss) Puckett: Grandchildren: Deontay, Shanta, Amirah, and Londyn Puckett; Nephew: Corey Smith; Nieces: Crystal and Courtney Smith. Chosen kids that he loved: J.J, Derek, Rod, Jason, Jamie, Michelle, Qwan, and Donterius and beloved friend Howard Dickson.

A graveside service will be held by Thomas Wilson at 10 am Saturday, November 2nd, 2024 at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens. 2391 Nashville Highway, Columbia, TN 38401. Visitation will be from 4 pm to 8 pm on Friday, November 1st, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 3009 Columbia Ave. Franklin, TN 37064. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Pallbearers/ Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

