OBITUARY: Rick Ward

Rick Ward, 71, of Thompson’s Station, passed away June 24, 2024. Rick was a union plumber with pipefitters Local 572, photographer, outdoorsman, and father. Loved rock music, had a killer stereo system at one time that we would chill out in front of. Always loved motorcycles and would often ride with his nephew.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jack & Jessie Ward; sister Martha Ward O’Dell; brothers, Ray, Thomas, Bill & Jack Ward. Survived by his daughter, Tabitha Favors; grandchildren, Kira & Roxlaine; sister, Patsy Ward Bernette; nieces & nephews; close friend, Sharon Coggins.

A Graveside service will be held 3:00 pm, Sunday, June 30, 2024, at Poplar Valley Farms Cemetery in Thompson’s Station, TN.

