OBITUARY: Richard Lee Chappell

Richard Lee Chappell, age 63, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on December 20, 2024. He was born on June 26, 1961, to the late Richard Walton and Bobbye McClain Chappell.

A beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, Ricky brought joy to those around him with his vibrant personality, passion for life, and unwavering love for his family. Born with an innate love for music, Ricky’s life was often accompanied by the melodies of his favorite bands.

Whether cheering on his University of Tennessee Volunteers, watching a thrilling race, or enjoying the great outdoors, he found happiness in the things he loved and shared them wholeheartedly with those he held dear. Ricky’s family was the cornerstone of his life. He leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories that will remain in the hearts of his loved ones forever.

In addition to his parents, Ricky was preceded in death by his niece, Chelsea Chappell. Those left to cherish Richard’s memory are his wife of 37 years, Sandra Chappell; son, Jonathan Chappell (Kelly); daughter, Lora; granddaughter, Lilliana; brother, Tony Chappell; and several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Ricky’s life will be held on January 4, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Spring Hill Memorial Park & Funeral Home with Don Brown officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In true Ricky fashion, attendees are invited to wear their favorite band, racing, or sports team t-shirt as a tribute to his passions and the vibrant spirit he shared with everyone he met.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ricky’s honor to a children’s charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Alive Hospice and Mandy.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com