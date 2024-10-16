OBITUARY: Pamela ‘Pam’ Lenth Ohrt

Pamela “Pam” Lenth Ohrt, age 80 of Franklin, TN, formerly of Traer, IA, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2024.

Pam was born on Aug. 2, 1944 and adopted by the late Don and Joyce Lenth.

She was raised in Traer and graduated from Traer-Clutier High School in 1962. She married Jim Ohrt in 1962 and had three children, Janice, Julie and Jon. After divorcing, Pam moved to Des Moines, IA where she worked for Principal Financial Group for 21 years until her retirement. After retirement, Pam moved to Franklin, TN.

Pam was preceded in death by her parents, Don and Joyce Lenth, and her brother, Tom Lenth.

Pam is survived by her children Janice (John) Heath of Lincoln, NE, Julie (Tom) Goldner of Kansas, and Jon (Adrianne) of Franklin, TN; her sister Lu (Ben) Roth of Des Moines, IA; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

