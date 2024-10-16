OBITUARY: Charles ‘Butch’ Alvin Balch Jr.

Charles “Butch” Alvin Balch, Jr. age 77 of Primm Springs, TN passed away October 14, 2024 in Murfreesboro, TN.

He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Charles Alvin Balch, Sr. and Dorothy Corrine Read Balch.

He served in the U.S. Navy for 4 years and was part of Seawolves in Vietnam and a member of the Seawolf Association. He worked as an electrician for over 25 years at Vanderbilt University. Butch enjoyed motorcycles and old trucks. He loved taking care of his horses and spending time with his dogs.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Mary Elizabeth McLemore.

He is survived by his wife Jan Campbell-Balch; nieces Dawn Kinard and Kathleen Good; one great-niece and two great-nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Monday, October 21, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.

