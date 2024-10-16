Page High JROTC Volunteers in Community

Members of the Page High School JROTC program are volunteering their free time to preserve historic sites in Williamson County.

On Saturday, September 21, the cadets traveled to Carnton Plantation in Franklin to paint 500 feet of fencing behind the McGavock House. The project, which took six hours to complete, was done to help support the Battle of Franklin Trust.

“While this is purely voluntary help, the cadets learn valuable lessons in building character and developing a selfless spirit through community service,” said PHS JROTC instructor retired Col. Eric Goslowsky. “These cadets just give and give. It’s hard to find such selflessness in people, and we’ve got so many willing students at Page High.”

Source: WCS InFocus

