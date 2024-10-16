WCS Students Bring Home State Titles

WCS middle and high school student-athletes have brought home another five State titles.

Woodland Middle’s boys cross-country team is the Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association (TMSAA) Class AA Boys Cross-Country State champion. The team includes Ryder Chatman, Lucas Lockridge, Oliver Brown, William Thursby, Hayden Primm, Kyle Behrens, Hudson Reed and Matthew Algood. They are coached by Andrew Swanson.

“The success comes from their buy-in and will to succeed,” said Swanson. “They also love the sport and have a respect for each other. That kind of preparation, execution and leadership carries over from season to season. I think that is what sets them apart. At the middle school level, a lot of this is rare.”

The Heritage Middle girls cross-country team is the TMSAA Class AA Girls Cross-Country State champion. They are coached by Jeanne Pollard.

Brentwood Middle’s volleyball team defeated Liberty Creek Middle to earn the TMSAA Class AA Girls Volleyball State title. The team includes Faryn Carpenter, Jiselle Amato, Jordyn West, Edie Cabell, Lila Jensen, Addi Spencer, Laurel McElrath, Bella Borgeson, Stella Hooper, Isabella Daguerressar, Charlotte Bradley, Jori Haye and Evy Elliot. They are coached by Deja Love.

“What sets this team apart is their will to win regardless of the obstacles put in front of them,” said Love. “Regardless of the score, the girls were always able to keep a positive mindset. They never gave up on themselves or each other.”

At the high school level, Brentwood High boys golf is the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) Class AA Boys Golf State champion. The team includes Jack Doyle, Sam Johnson, Graham O’Neal, Bennett Lynd, Luke Purifoy and George Laskaris. They are coached by Chris Saunders.

“Brentwood golf has been a successful program due to our depth of talent, competition within the team and the relationships these guys have created,” Saunders said. “Coaching these guys is like working with a bunch of brothers. They give each other a hard time but are also each other’s biggest fans.”

The Page High girls golf team is the TSSAA Class AA Girls Golf State champion. The team includes Gabby Diaz, Brooke Bennett, Elizabeth McCann, Stella Edwards, Hadley Reed and Warner Eickhoff. They are coached by Jamie Eickhoff.

“For our girls, success has been years in the making,” Eickhoff said. “This has included hours of practice almost every day, frequent lessons and hundreds of junior golf tournaments throughout the state and region. These same girls won the Williamson Middle Athletic Association golf championship numerous times in middle school. Access to competitive golf in the state for junior golfers is at an all-time high and still growing.”

Congratulations to the students listed below who placed within the top eight of their categories:

TMSAA Class A Boys Cross-Country

Team

Fourth: Fairview Middle

TMSAA Class A Girls Cross-Country

Individual

Sixth: Sarah Edwards, Fairview Middle

Team

Sixth: Fairview Middle

TMSAA Class AA Boys Cross-Country

Individual

Third: Ryder Chatman, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Lucas Lockridge, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Bhavesh Rohilla, Heritage Middle

Seventh: Oliver Brown, Woodland Middle

Eighth: William Thursby, Woodland Middle

Team

First: Woodland Middle

Third: Brentwood Middle

Sixth: Page Middle

Seventh: Heritage Middle

TMSAA Class AA Girls Cross-Country

Individual

Second: Scotlyn Szabo, Sunset Middle

Third: Emmie Underwood, Heritage Middle

Fifth: Miranda Nixon, Spring Station Middle

Sixth: Avery Johnson, Heritage Middle

Eighth: Presley Tran, Spring Station Middle

Team

First: Heritage Middle

Fifth: Brentwood Middle

Seventh: Woodland Middle

TMSAA Class AA Girls Volleyball

First: Brentwood Middle

TSSAA Class AA Boys Golf

Individual

Second: Laird Williams, Page High

Fifth: Luke Purifoy, Brentwood High

Seventh (Tie): Will Pinson, Franklin High

Seventh (Tie): Jack Doyle, Brentwood High

Team

First: Brentwood High

TSSAA Class AA Girls Golf

Individual

Sixth: Annabelle Walton, Ravenwood High

Team

First: Page High

Source: WCS InFocus

