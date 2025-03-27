Franklin High Theater Presents The Spongebob Musical

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It’s Spongebob! On March 28, the Franklin High theater department opens its spring performance of The Spongebob Musical.
The beloved children’s television show takes a new form as Spongebob and his friends must save Bikini Bottom and its residents.
The show runs from March 28-31, and tickets are available online for $12.10 each, which includes a $2.10 fee. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.
- Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.
- Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m.
- Monday, March 31 at 7 p.m. (This is a sensory-friendly performance.)
Please join our FREE Newsletter