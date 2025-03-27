Franklin High Theater Presents The Spongebob Musical

By
Michael Carpenter
-
The Spongebob Musical
Photo from WCS
Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? It’s Spongebob! On March 28, the Franklin High theater department opens its spring performance of The Spongebob Musical.

The beloved children’s television show takes a new form as Spongebob and his friends must save Bikini Bottom and its residents.

The show runs from March 28-31, and tickets are available online for $12.10 each, which includes a $2.10 fee. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Franklin High is located at 810 Hillsboro Road in Franklin.

  • Friday, March 28 at 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 29 at 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 30 at 7 p.m.
  • Monday, March 31 at 7 p.m. (This is a sensory-friendly performance.)

Source: WCS
More School News

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here