WCS Middle School Speech and Debate Teams Excel at Tournament

The Sunset Middle School forensics team took first place, and those students will represent WCS at the National Speech & Debate Association tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, in June. Woodland Middle’s team came in second, and the Page Middle debate team came in fourth. In addition to the team awards, students also earned individual event awards, which are listed below.

Declamation

Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Third: Advait Jay, Page Middle

Fourth: Siddarth Bharathwajan, Page Middle

Dramatic Interpretation

First: Jiyana Jijesh, Woodland Middle

Second: Ellaria Amin, Sunset Middle

Third: Sai Yashaswini Ganjikunta, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Sofia Irshad, Woodland Middle

Duet Improvisation

Third: Elisa Costabal and Stella Schmock, Page Middle

Fourth: CJ Collins and George Hudson, Sunset Middle

Duo Interpretation

First: Samhita Kanumuri and Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle

Second: Advait Jay and Ethan Bastian, Page Middle

Extemporaneous Speaking

First: Eva Ghodasara, Woodland Middle

Second: Reyansh Tiwari, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Siddheshwar Jagannathan, Page Middle

Sixth – Andy McLean, Woodland Middle

Humorous Interpretation

First: Lucas Reeves, Sunset Middle

Second: Vyana Rochlani, Woodland Middle

Seventh: Priya Nath, Page Middle

Impromptu Speaking

First: Eva Ghodasara, Woodland Middle

Third: Anika Verma, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Adhrit Khot, Sunset Middle

Sixth: Agam Bhatia, Sunset Middle

Informative Speaking

Second: Diya Satish, Page Middle

Third: Daksheshkrishna Saktheeswaran, Page Middle

Fifth: Jesmitha Peethala, Page Middle

Sixth: Rhea Gunesekar, Page Middle

Original Oratory

Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Third: Aadhya Proddutori, Page Middle

Fourth: Reyansh Tiwari, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Saesha Gupta, Page Middle

Sixth: Keya Mehrota, Sunset Middle

Poetry Interpretation

Sixth: Aran Gunasekaran, Woodland Middle

Prose Interpretation

First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle

Second: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle

Public Forum Debate

First: Luke Yu and Kevan Dedhia, Woodland Middle

Second: Mirva Patel and Vidula Kalathur, Woodland Middle

Third: Daksh Ajmera and Farhan Afraz Mohammed, Woodland Middle

Fourth: Haotian Gu and Krithik Sathiyandrakumar, Woodland Middle

Fifth: Jasmita Parvatareddy and Tanaya Sreedharan, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Nidhi Pawar and Saesha Gupta, Page Middle

Seventh: Sritha Dabbara and Ansha Bhandari, Woodland Middle

Storytelling

First: Eric Lim, Sunset Middle

Fourth: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle

Fifth: Shreya Seshan, Woodland Middle

Sixth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle

TV Broadcasting