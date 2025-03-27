WCS Middle School Speech and Debate Teams Excel at Tournament

There’s no debating it: WCS middle school forensics students are among the best in the region. Speech and debate teams from several WCS middle schools ended their season with trophies in hand March 1 with their performance at the Commando Invitational in Hendersonville.
The Sunset Middle School forensics team took first place, and those students will represent WCS at the National Speech & Debate Association tournament in Des Moines, Iowa, in June. Woodland Middle’s team came in second, and the Page Middle debate team came in fourth. In addition to the team awards, students also earned individual event awards, which are listed below.
Declamation
- Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle
- Third: Advait Jay, Page Middle
- Fourth: Siddarth Bharathwajan, Page Middle
Dramatic Interpretation
- First: Jiyana Jijesh, Woodland Middle
- Second: Ellaria Amin, Sunset Middle
- Third: Sai Yashaswini Ganjikunta, Woodland Middle
- Fifth: Sofia Irshad, Woodland Middle
Duet Improvisation
- Third: Elisa Costabal and Stella Schmock, Page Middle
- Fourth: CJ Collins and George Hudson, Sunset Middle
Duo Interpretation
- First: Samhita Kanumuri and Ashrita Chinta, Sunset Middle
- Second: Advait Jay and Ethan Bastian, Page Middle
Extemporaneous Speaking
- First: Eva Ghodasara, Woodland Middle
- Second: Reyansh Tiwari, Woodland Middle
- Fifth: Siddheshwar Jagannathan, Page Middle
- Sixth – Andy McLean, Woodland Middle
Humorous Interpretation
- First: Lucas Reeves, Sunset Middle
- Second: Vyana Rochlani, Woodland Middle
- Seventh: Priya Nath, Page Middle
Impromptu Speaking
- First: Eva Ghodasara, Woodland Middle
- Third: Anika Verma, Sunset Middle
- Fourth: Adhrit Khot, Sunset Middle
- Sixth: Agam Bhatia, Sunset Middle
Informative Speaking
- Second: Diya Satish, Page Middle
- Third: Daksheshkrishna Saktheeswaran, Page Middle
- Fifth: Jesmitha Peethala, Page Middle
- Sixth: Rhea Gunesekar, Page Middle
Original Oratory
- Second: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle
- Third: Aadhya Proddutori, Page Middle
- Fourth: Reyansh Tiwari, Woodland Middle
- Fifth: Saesha Gupta, Page Middle
- Sixth: Keya Mehrota, Sunset Middle
Poetry Interpretation
- Sixth: Aran Gunasekaran, Woodland Middle
Prose Interpretation
- First: Aditi Venmani, Sunset Middle
- Second: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle
- Fourth: Madison Hollandsworth, Sunset Middle
Public Forum Debate
- First: Luke Yu and Kevan Dedhia, Woodland Middle
- Second: Mirva Patel and Vidula Kalathur, Woodland Middle
- Third: Daksh Ajmera and Farhan Afraz Mohammed, Woodland Middle
- Fourth: Haotian Gu and Krithik Sathiyandrakumar, Woodland Middle
- Fifth: Jasmita Parvatareddy and Tanaya Sreedharan, Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Nidhi Pawar and Saesha Gupta, Page Middle
- Seventh: Sritha Dabbara and Ansha Bhandari, Woodland Middle
Storytelling
- First: Eric Lim, Sunset Middle
- Fourth: Nirvana Naidu, Sunset Middle
- Fifth: Shreya Seshan, Woodland Middle
- Sixth: Samhita Kanumuri, Sunset Middle
TV Broadcasting
- Second: Anika Verma, Sunset Middle
- Fourth: Reha Gunesekar, Page Middle
- Fifth: Daksheshkrishna Saktheeswaran, Page Middle
