Register for Robotics and STEM Summer Camps

The district’s College, Career, and Technical Education (CCTE) department is hosting several summer camps that are now open for registration.
A second robotics camp session is scheduled for May 29-30 at Creekside Elementary School. It will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day and is open to rising fourth through sixth graders at a cost of $104.75 per camper, and registration can be completed online.
Finally, two STEM camp sessions are set for June 2-5. The first session is for rising third through fifth grade students and will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The second session is for rising sixth through eighth graders and will run from noon until 3 p.m. Registration for the younger students and the older students can be completed online at a cost of $141.25 per camper.
For more information about the STEM and Robotics camps, contact WCS STEM Director Eric Harvey.
Please join our FREE Newsletter