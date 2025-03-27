Register for Robotics and STEM Summer Camps

The district’s College, Career, and Technical Education (CCTE) department is hosting several summer camps that are now open for registration.

Elementary robotics camp will take place on May 27-28 at Brentwood Middle School, running from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day. This camp is open to rising fourth through sixth graders with a cost of $104.75 per camper, and registration can be completed online.

A second robotics camp session is scheduled for May 29-30 at Creekside Elementary School. It will run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. each day and is open to rising fourth through sixth graders at a cost of $104.75 per camper, and registration can be completed online.

Finally, two STEM camp sessions are set for June 2-5. The first session is for rising third through fifth grade students and will run from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. The second session is for rising sixth through eighth graders and will run from noon until 3 p.m. Registration for the younger students and the older students can be completed online at a cost of $141.25 per camper.

For more information about the STEM and Robotics camps, contact WCS STEM Director Eric Harvey.

Source: WCS

