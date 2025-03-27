Bojangles Unveils All-New Strawberry Cobbler for a Limited Time

Bojangles is bringing a berry burst of flavor this season with the debut of its all-new Strawberry Cobbler – a limited-time treat that delivers the perfect balance of sweetness and Southern comfort.

The Strawberry Cobbler features Bojangles’ signature scratch-made buttermilk biscuit, layered with warm strawberry topping and drizzled with sweet icing. It’s the latest addition to Bojangles’ year-long cobbler lineup, proving that 2025 is the year of seasonal cobblers. And with spring in full bloom, there’s no better way to celebrate the season than with this delicious, fruit-filled favorite.

“Our new Strawberry Cobbler takes everything our fans love about Bojangles biscuits and tops it off with a fun, strawberry twist,” said Marshall Scarborough, Vice President of Menu & Culinary Innovation at Bojangles. “With its warm, buttery layers and sweet strawberry topping, this cobbler is the ultimate comfort food – perfect for breakfast, dessert or any time in between.”

Strawberry Cobbler is available now for a limited time only at participating Bojangles locations. Don’t miss your chance to grab this irresistible seasonal treat before it’s gone. Guests can also skip the line by ordering through the Bojangles app, bojangles.com or popular food delivery services.

Source: Bojangles

