Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Saturday, March 29, 10 am – 12:30 pm

John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood

The theme for this year’s poster and writing contests is “Family Tree – Many Branches of Opportunity.” “Our Arbor Day celebration continues to be one of the most popular annual events hosted in this community, and the Brentwood Tree Board works hard to make sure this day is always a success,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “I hope to see everyone again as we celebrate Brentwood’s commitment to trees and the environment.”

During the celebration, the Tree Board will honor retiring City Manager Kirk Bednar by dedicating a tree in his honor. Bednar retired at the beginning of February, ending his more than 24-year career with the city.