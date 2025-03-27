Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events.
1Cars and a Cause
Saturday, March 29, 2 pm- 4 pm
1642 Lewisburg Pike, Franklin
The Cars and a Cause meets are simple. Park. Leave a donation for the cause. Grab a snack from @thepinktruck (if you’re hungry). Enjoy hanging out with the Mid TN car community. It is always an amazing time with a picturesque backdrop in south Franklin.
While you are with us, we invite you to become an ABOLITIONIST in the fight to end slavery. Donations from parking will benefit Operation Freedom; a movement freeing slaves in South East Asia.
2Arbor Day at Brentwood Library
Saturday, March 29, 10 am – 12:30 pm
John P Holt Library, 8109 Concord Road, Brentwood
The theme for this year’s poster and writing contests is “Family Tree – Many Branches of Opportunity.” “Our Arbor Day celebration continues to be one of the most popular annual events hosted in this community, and the Brentwood Tree Board works hard to make sure this day is always a success,” Lynn Tucker, chair of the Tree Board, said. “I hope to see everyone again as we celebrate Brentwood’s commitment to trees and the environment.”
During the celebration, the Tree Board will honor retiring City Manager Kirk Bednar by dedicating a tree in his honor. Bednar retired at the beginning of February, ending his more than 24-year career with the city.
3Middle Tennessee Alzheimer’s Walk
Saturday, March 29, 9 am
Harlinsdale Farm,239 Franklin Road, Franklin
Join the Middle Tennessee Alzheimer’s Walk this weekend. You can register online or the day of the event.
Learn more here.
4Forever Abbey Road
Saturday, March 29, 8 pm
The Mulehouse, 812 S High Street, Columbia
The popular local band is a collective of successful Nashville musicians who work hard at creating a unique show that demonstrates what the Beatles might sound like if they were around today with current technology and modern rock energy.
Find tickets here.
5Nashville Sounds Opening Weekend
Friday-Sunday, March 28-30
First Horizon Park, 19 Jr. Gilliam Way, Nashville
The Sounds open the 2025 season at First Horizon Park on Friday, March 28 against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (Miami Marlins). Nashville has Opening Day at home for the first time since 2023. The opening series against the Jumbo Shrimp is a three-game series.
Find tickets here.
