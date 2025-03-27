Morning Source – ThriftSmart New Store

Morning Source
Guest: ThriftSmart
Originally Aired: March 26, 2025
Morning Source talks with Donna Vissman and Isa Monestina from ThriftSmart about the opening of their new location in Madison. The retailer is celebrating 20 years in business this year. The thrift store gives back to local charities, including New Hope Academy and Mercy Community Healthcare.
