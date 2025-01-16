OBITUARY: Ottie Reynolds Pewitt

Ottie Reynolds Pewitt, January 19, 1924 ~ January 12, 2025 peacefully passed away at her home.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Alston and Jennie D. Forehand Reynolds; husband, Elbert Houston Pewitt; son, Anthony (Tony) Pewitt.

She is survived by her son, Jim (Terry) Pewitt; daughter, Mary Pewitt Earnest; daughter-in-law, Sue Warden Pewitt; grandson, John Pewitt, Jr.; granddaughters, Laurie (Rick) Warden, Jennie (Jeff) McAdams, Mary Ashlin (Chuck) Hodges; four great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren and a blessed friend, Gail Valorani.

Ottie lived 100 years filled with love and grace for her family and Christ. She enjoyed working in her yard caring for her flowers which she generously shared with her friends and neighbors. She enjoyed preparing Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners for her family to be together through the holidays. Her family will always treasure the many stories about her early childhood at her home place in Bingham. She shared so many memories of the Reynolds family and early Franklin. She grew up attending Fourth Ave. Church of Christ and more recently Heritage Church of Christ.

Visitation will be from 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, January 16, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM Friday, January 17, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be John Pewitt, Jr., Jeff McAdams, Chuck Hodges, Rick Warden, Cary Reynolds, Donnie Reynolds and Ronnie Reynolds.

Memorials may be made to Heritage Church of Christ.

