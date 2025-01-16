OBITUARY: Peter ‘Pete’ Elvin Aldridge

Peter “Pete” Elvin Aldridge, age 54, husband of Terri Harris Aldridge, and a resident of Spring Hill, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at Maury Regional Medical Center.

Born and raised in Maury County, Tennessee, Pete was born on September 18, 1970, and was the son of the late Jimmy Elvin Aldridge and the late Mavis Ford Aldridge.

He shared 28 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Terri. A former firefighter with Maury County Fire and Rescue, Pete was a man of many passions. He loved music, playing the guitar, and spending time at the beach with his family. Known for his great sense of humor, he brought joy to others through his jokes, storytelling, and adventurous rides. Pete was a member of Bethesda Presbyterian Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Chase Aldridge of Spring Hill, daughter, Autumn Aldridge of Spring Hill, brother in law, Chad (Kari) Harris of Smithville, sister in law, Brandy (Benji) Robinson of Columbia, father and mother in law, Ricky & Mary Charles Harris of Columbia, uncles and aunts, Albert “Pee Wee” Aldridge of Cross Keys Community, Teresa “Sissy” Ford of Cross Keys Community, Anita (Paul) McPeak of Bethesda, Naomi Regensburg of Nashville, nephews, Tyler Robinson, Sam Harris, nieces, Emma Robinson, Emily Harris, and numerous cousins.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Heritage Funeral Home with Joseph Cejka officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in Harris Cemetery in Chapel Hill. A visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2025, from 4:00 – 7:00 PM and again on Friday from 12:00 – 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Heritage Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. https://www.tnfunerals.com

Pallbearers will be Kevin James, James Lee Johnson, Matt Herman, Benji Robinson, Chad Harris, and Tyler Robinson. Honorary pallbearers will include Paul McPeak, Freddie Rich, and Mark Gandee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to his wife, Terri, to help with funeral expenses.

