OBITUARY: James Harold Owens

James Harold Owens, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at his residence.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, he was the son of the late Samuel Mart Owens and the late Jenny Mai Martin Owens.

He spent his career as a plumber. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a member of Cross Keys Baptist Church. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, traveling, watching westerns, and playing cards. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved a good joke. Most of all, he loved his family and treasured the time spent with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, William, Walter, and Thomas Owens, and Douglas Fitzgerald; sisters, Shelby Jean Beard, and Sarah Waggoner; numerous nieces and nephews; special friends, Jimmy Waller, and Curtis Jackson.

He is survived by his wife of 64 and ½ years, Mattie Sue Bennett Owens; sons, Samuel Harrison Owens, and George Anthony “Tony” Bruce; daughter, Rita Sue (Wes) Owens Oakley; grandchildren, Daniel Ewin (Paige) Owens, James Clifton (Katie) “Cliff” Oakley, Douglas Allen (Kendall) Oakley, and Brooke Azalee (Nik) Bowen Hofferber; great-grandchildren, James Wyatt Owens, Amelia Harper Owens, William Grady Owens, Denver Hofferber, and Ellie Harper Hofferber; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be conducted on Sunday, January 19, 2025, at 1:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with pastors Johnny Garrett and David Cherry officiating. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family on Saturday from 3-7 PM and after 11 AM on Sunday, all at the funeral home. Grandsons, Charles Alexander, and other family members will serve as pallbearers.

