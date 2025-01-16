February 2025 Events at Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s February 2025 schedule features Violinist Itzhak
Perlman performing cinema’s most iconic scores; Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall leads the Nashville Symphony in Ravel’s Bolero; Guest Conductor Nicholas Hersh performs Beethoven’s Ninth alongside the Nashville Symphony and Nashville Symphony Chorus; Guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin and Cellist Inbal Segev perform Tchaikovsky, Rossini, and Mark Adamo; live-to-film performances of West Side Story; a multidisciplinary installment of the Artist Spotlight Series; Vitamin String Quartet’s interpretations of Taylor
Swift, Bridgerton, and more; chamber music curated by Nashville Symphony musicians; and a one-of-a-kindpartnership between the iconic Bluebird Cafe and Nashville Symphony. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets here.
Ravel’s Bolero: Celebrating 150 Years of Ravel
Saturday, February 1, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Celebrate the 150th birthday of the iconic French composer Maurice Ravel with the
Nashville Symphony. A true classical music innovator, Ravel was praised for his
orchestrations and for incorporating elements of modernism, baroque, neoclassicism, and
even jazz into his music. Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall leads the Orchestra through
some of Ravel’s most significant works, including the Mother Goose Suite, Concerto for the
Left Hand, La Valse, and his most-loved work, Bolero.
Bluebird at the Symphony with Lee Miller, Wendell Mobley, and Chris
DeStefano
Monday, February 3, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $34
For the first time, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to the Schermerhorn Symphony
Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The
Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration,
celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites – hits made famous by
superstars like Lady Gaga, Lauren Daigle, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan,
Rascal Flatts, and more – reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by members of the GRAMMY®- winning Nashville Symphony.
Beethoven’s Ninth: Ode to Joy
Thursday, February 6; Friday, February 7; Saturday, February 8; 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $57
Conductor Nicholas Hersh’s inaugural Nashville Symphony series concert brings together a
leading American composer and two classic works. Inspired by an entry in Beethoven’s
journal, Carlos Simon composed Fate Now Conquers to evoke the unpredictability of fate
through musical gestures. Ravel’s inspiration for his song cycle Shéhérazade came from the
Sinbad episode from Arabian Nights, where the heroine/narrator spins out tale after tale to
save her life. And Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, accompanied by the outstanding Nashville
Symphony Chorus, one of the most frequently performed symphonies in the world, is considered by critics to be one of the supreme achievements in the history of music. Choral performances are supported by C.B. Ragland Company.
Macabre Riddles: Works for Harp and Strings
Tuesday, February 11, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Choose What You Pay
Join us for an evening of chamber music, curated by the musicians of the Nashville
Symphony. Enjoy this program of music for harp and strings, followed by a Q&A with
ensemble members. Featured composers include Anthony Parce, Andre Caplet, and Felix
Mendelssohn. Featured musicians include violinists Charissa Leung and Sarah Page, violist
Anthony Parce, cellist Grace Parce, and harpist Rachel Miller. Presented without the
Nashville Symphony.
West Side Story Film with Live Orchestra
Thursday, February 13; Friday, February 14; Saturday, February 15, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $36
Watch this iconic film, winner of ten Academy Awards®, including Best Picture. The
Nashville Symphony plays Leonard Bernstein’s electrifying score and memorable songs with
lyrics by Stephen Sondheim live, while the original, re-mastered film is shown in glorious
high definition on the big screen with the vocals and dialog intact. This classic romantic
tragedy, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and one of the greatest
achievements in the history of movie musicals, features Robbins’ breathtaking
choreography and a screenplay by Ernest Lehman based on the masterful book by Arthur Laurents.
Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and
Beyond
Sunday, February 16, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $50
Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, Vitamin String Quartet
(VSQ) has “reached a mainstream, global audience” (Variety) and “charmed the world with
their classical covers” (Nylon). On their latest tour, VSQ have created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative
renditions of Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The
Weeknd, and Daft Punk. Presented without the Nashville Symphony.
Itzhak Perlman: Cinema Serenade
Tuesday, February 18, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $89
A prodigious violinist, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded by a classical
musician. The concert features Perlman and the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Music
Director Giancarlo Guerrero, performing Paul Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice; Ennio
Morricone’s Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso; John Williams’s Themes from Far and
Away, Sabrina, and Schindler’s List; Carlos Gardel’s Tango (Por Una Cabeza) from Scent of a Woman; and many more.
Counterpoint – A Duo Concert by Conrad Tao & Caleb Teicher
ARTIST SPOTLIGHT SERIES
Sunday, February 23, 7:30 PM
Tickets: Starting at $25
Counterpoint is a collaboration between pianist and composer Conrad Tao and
choreographer and dancer Caleb Teicher. The duo explores the dichotomy of their different
perspectives and artistic practices, expanding their individual expressive capacity through a
collective experience. The stylistically diverse music of Counterpoint includes the Aria from
Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Art Tatum’s demented stride piano, and much more. Presented
without the Nashville Symphony.
Tchaikovsky’s Fifth
Friday, February 28, 7:30 PM & Sunday, March 2, 2:00 PM
Tickets: Starting at $29
Israeli-American cellist Inbal Segev brings her reputation as one of the foremost
interpreters of contemporary works for cello to Mark Adamo’s Last Year, a modern take on
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons evoking cinematic drama. Former Nashville Symphony Music
Advisor Leonard Slatkin conducts this program, which includes Tchaikovsky’s universally
beloved Fifth Symphony. The Friday concert is sponsored by the Four Seasons Hotel
Nashville and Mimo.
