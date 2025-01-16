February 2025 Events at Nashville Symphony

The Nashville Symphony’s February 2025 schedule features Violinist Itzhak

Perlman performing cinema’s most iconic scores; Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall leads the Nashville Symphony in Ravel’s Bolero; Guest Conductor Nicholas Hersh performs Beethoven’s Ninth alongside the Nashville Symphony and Nashville Symphony Chorus; Guest Conductor Leonard Slatkin and Cellist Inbal Segev perform Tchaikovsky, Rossini, and Mark Adamo; live-to-film performances of West Side Story; a multidisciplinary installment of the Artist Spotlight Series; Vitamin String Quartet’s interpretations of Taylor

Swift, Bridgerton, and more; chamber music curated by Nashville Symphony musicians; and a one-of-a-kindpartnership between the iconic Bluebird Cafe and Nashville Symphony. Listed concerts, dates, times, and pricing subject to change. Find tickets here.

Ravel’s Bolero: Celebrating 150 Years of Ravel

Saturday, February 1, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Celebrate the 150th birthday of the iconic French composer Maurice Ravel with the

Nashville Symphony. A true classical music innovator, Ravel was praised for his

orchestrations and for incorporating elements of modernism, baroque, neoclassicism, and

even jazz into his music. Resident Conductor Nathan Aspinall leads the Orchestra through

some of Ravel’s most significant works, including the Mother Goose Suite, Concerto for the

Left Hand, La Valse, and his most-loved work, Bolero.

Bluebird at the Symphony with Lee Miller, Wendell Mobley, and Chris

DeStefano

Monday, February 3, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $34

For the first time, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to the Schermerhorn Symphony

Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The

Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration,

celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites – hits made famous by

superstars like Lady Gaga, Lauren Daigle, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan,

Rascal Flatts, and more – reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by members of the GRAMMY®- winning Nashville Symphony.

Beethoven’s Ninth: Ode to Joy

Thursday, February 6; Friday, February 7; Saturday, February 8; 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $57

Conductor Nicholas Hersh’s inaugural Nashville Symphony series concert brings together a

leading American composer and two classic works. Inspired by an entry in Beethoven’s

journal, Carlos Simon composed Fate Now Conquers to evoke the unpredictability of fate

through musical gestures. Ravel’s inspiration for his song cycle Shéhérazade came from the

Sinbad episode from Arabian Nights, where the heroine/narrator spins out tale after tale to

save her life. And Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony, accompanied by the outstanding Nashville

Symphony Chorus, one of the most frequently performed symphonies in the world, is considered by critics to be one of the supreme achievements in the history of music. Choral performances are supported by C.B. Ragland Company.

Macabre Riddles: Works for Harp and Strings

Tuesday, February 11, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Choose What You Pay

Join us for an evening of chamber music, curated by the musicians of the Nashville

Symphony. Enjoy this program of music for harp and strings, followed by a Q&A with

ensemble members. Featured composers include Anthony Parce, Andre Caplet, and Felix

Mendelssohn. Featured musicians include violinists Charissa Leung and Sarah Page, violist

Anthony Parce, cellist Grace Parce, and harpist Rachel Miller. Presented without the

Nashville Symphony.

West Side Story Film with Live Orchestra

Thursday, February 13; Friday, February 14; Saturday, February 15, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $36

Watch this iconic film, winner of ten Academy Awards®, including Best Picture. The

Nashville Symphony plays Leonard Bernstein’s electrifying score and memorable songs with

lyrics by Stephen Sondheim live, while the original, re-mastered film is shown in glorious

high definition on the big screen with the vocals and dialog intact. This classic romantic

tragedy, directed by Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins and one of the greatest

achievements in the history of movie musicals, features Robbins’ breathtaking

choreography and a screenplay by Ernest Lehman based on the masterful book by Arthur Laurents.

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, Bridgerton, and

Beyond

Sunday, February 16, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $50

Fresh off high-profile placements in Seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, Vitamin String Quartet

(VSQ) has “reached a mainstream, global audience” (Variety) and “charmed the world with

their classical covers” (Nylon). On their latest tour, VSQ have created fresh arrangements of the cultural phenomenon that is Taylor Swift, performing spellbinding and innovative

renditions of Swift’s music, alongside familiar hits from Billie Eilish, BTS, Bridgerton, The

Weeknd, and Daft Punk. Presented without the Nashville Symphony.

Itzhak Perlman: Cinema Serenade

Tuesday, February 18, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $89

A prodigious violinist, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded by a classical

musician. The concert features Perlman and the Nashville Symphony, conducted by Music

Director Giancarlo Guerrero, performing Paul Dukas’s The Sorcerer’s Apprentice; Ennio

Morricone’s Love Theme from Cinema Paradiso; John Williams’s Themes from Far and

Away, Sabrina, and Schindler’s List; Carlos Gardel’s Tango (Por Una Cabeza) from Scent of a Woman; and many more.

Counterpoint – A Duo Concert by Conrad Tao & Caleb Teicher

ARTIST SPOTLIGHT SERIES

Sunday, February 23, 7:30 PM

Tickets: Starting at $25

Counterpoint is a collaboration between pianist and composer Conrad Tao and

choreographer and dancer Caleb Teicher. The duo explores the dichotomy of their different

perspectives and artistic practices, expanding their individual expressive capacity through a

collective experience. The stylistically diverse music of Counterpoint includes the Aria from

Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Art Tatum’s demented stride piano, and much more. Presented

without the Nashville Symphony.

Tchaikovsky’s Fifth

Friday, February 28, 7:30 PM & Sunday, March 2, 2:00 PM

Tickets: Starting at $29

Israeli-American cellist Inbal Segev brings her reputation as one of the foremost

interpreters of contemporary works for cello to Mark Adamo’s Last Year, a modern take on

Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons evoking cinematic drama. Former Nashville Symphony Music

Advisor Leonard Slatkin conducts this program, which includes Tchaikovsky’s universally

beloved Fifth Symphony. The Friday concert is sponsored by the Four Seasons Hotel

Nashville and Mimo.

