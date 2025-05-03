OBITUARY: Timothy Douglas Deming

Timothy Douglas Deming, 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2025, in Franklin, TN.

A loving husband, father, and faithful servant, Tim lived a life devoted to honoring God, guided by his favorite Scripture, Psalm 112.

He earned a theology degree from Columbia International University and a master’s in music from Arizona State University.

An accomplished pianist, Tim joyfully shared his gift through teaching before answering God’s call to nursing, inspired by the care he received as a cancer survivor.

Tim is survived by his wife, Anna Deming; daughter, Aria Deming; son, Isaiah Deming; parents, Maurice Alfred and Corlyn Nelson Deming; brothers, Jeffrey (Lori) Deming and Craig (Diane) Deming; sister, Brooke (Ian) Mowry; mother-in-law, Connie Twine; brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces & nephews and other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Grace Church at Franklin, 4052 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 30764, with Pastor William Sasser officiating.

Visitation will be from 1:00–3:00 PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Aria and Isaiah’s college fund. Please send donations via GiveSendGo: Aria and Isaiah’s College Fund.

May we honor Tim’s legacy by serving the Lord and living with purpose, as he faithfully did.