OBITUARY: Timothy Douglas Deming

Timothy Douglas Deming, 56, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on April 27, 2025, in Franklin, TN.
A loving husband, father, and faithful servant, Tim lived a life devoted to honoring God, guided by his favorite Scripture, Psalm 112.
He earned a theology degree from Columbia International University and a master’s in music from Arizona State University.
An accomplished pianist, Tim joyfully shared his gift through teaching before answering God’s call to nursing, inspired by the care he received as a cancer survivor.
Tim is survived by his wife, Anna Deming; daughter, Aria Deming; son, Isaiah Deming; parents, Maurice Alfred and Corlyn Nelson Deming; brothers, Jeffrey (Lori) Deming and Craig (Diane) Deming; sister, Brooke (Ian) Mowry; mother-in-law, Connie Twine; brothers and sisters-in-law, several nieces & nephews and other loving family members.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 PM, Saturday, May 10, 2025, at Grace Church at Franklin, 4052 Arno Road, Franklin, TN 30764, with Pastor William Sasser officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00–3:00 PM at the church.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made to Aria and Isaiah’s college fund. Please send donations via GiveSendGo: Aria and Isaiah’s College Fund.
May we honor Tim’s legacy by serving the Lord and living with purpose, as he faithfully did.
This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.
Please join our FREE Newsletter