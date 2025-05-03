OBITUARY: Jane McGee Frost

Jane McGee Frost, age 77 of the Peytonsville Community, Franklin, TN passed away May 1, 2025. Jane was a native of Williamson County, TN and graduate of Franklin High School.

She loved all types of sports and played various sports. She loved bowling with friends and traveling, especially to the mountains to enjoy God’s creations. Jane was an avid fisherman. She and her husband spent countless hours fishing.

She was a member of the Flat Creek Community Center where she enjoyed food gatherings, playing cards and spending special times with friends. She also enjoyed going to various ice cream suppers and helping out with the food and participating in the auctions. She was known for her willingness to always help those in need.

She was a member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church.

Preceded in death by parents, James M. & Dot Campbell McGee; step daughter, Karen Elizabeth Frost Willis and son in law, Johnny Wyatt.

Survived by: husband of 38 years, Tom Frost; son, William Jefferson Wyatt; daughter, LeAyn (Jim) Barnhill; brother, Jack (Debra) McGee; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Leigh Gidcomb, Madalyn Ayn Barnhill, Rachel Marie Barnhill and Stephen Thomas Willis.

Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 PM Sunday, May 4, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Sharlet Panhalkar officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Active pallbearers will be first cousins, Billy McGee, Jimmy McGee, David McGee, Sam McGee, Kirk McGee and James Graves. Honorary pallbearers will be Friends of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church and friends of Flat Creek Community Center.

Memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church scholarship fund or youth program, 6602 Arno Road, College Grove, TN 37046.

Visitation will be 4:00PM – 8:00PM Saturday and one hour prior to the service on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com