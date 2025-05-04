OBITUARY: Joan Dean Blumberg

Joan Dean Blumberg, age 77, passed away on April 23, 2025 in Spring Hill, TN. Born in Philadelphia, PA, on July 31, 1947, Joan was the daughter of a Master Chief Petty Officer and spent her early years living all over the country near different naval bases. She inherited her love for cooking and baking from her mother, an award-winning baker, whose cookies and cakes were local legends in the mid-south. Joan’s family eventually settled in Millington, TN, where she later attended Memphis State University, earning a degree in journalism. During college, she was honored as Phi Mu Alpha’s fraternity sweetheart and worked at the legendary Stax Records upon graduation.

It was also during this time that she met Mark, a talented musician, and together they built a life filled with love, music, and family. They had three children and moved to Nashville, TN in 1989, where Joan continued to raise her family and built a life she was proud of. She retired in 2017 after more than two decades of dedicated government service.

Joan deeply loved her children and took immense pride in their accomplishments. She always strived to be the best mother, sister, and daughter she could be. She cherished the simple joys of life—playing Bunco with friends, planting flowers in her garden, and savoring early mornings on her front porch with a cup of coffee, listening to birdsong and watching the deer and wild turkeys wander through her yard.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Murray Dean and Helen “Bonnie” Dean and her former spouse, Mark Eugene Blumberg. She is survived by her children, Sarah Elizabeth (Steve) Chapel, Mark Alan Blumberg, Jonathan Michael Dean (Anna) Blumberg; grandson, Peter Blumberg; brother, Tom (Terry) Dean; brothers-in-law, Steven Lee (Peggy) Blumberg, John Gary (Cindy) Blumberg; nephew, Ryan (Kirstin) Blumberg; nieces, Kelly Blumberg, Julie (Keegan) Kemp, Lucy (Cliff) Koontz and Lizzie Dean.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am on Friday, May 30, 2025 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027 with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am. A Reception/Luncheon will follow the service from 12:00 pm-1:30 pm.

Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, 1001 Lebanon Pike, Nashville, TN 37210 after the reception/luncheon.

