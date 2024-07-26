OBITUARY: Michael McDondough Walsh

Michael McDondough Walsh, 83, of Spring Hill, TN passed away on July 22, 2024 at his home.

Michael was born on November 23, 1940 in Brooklyn New York to the late Charles and Genevieve Walsh.

He is preceded in death by both parents, his brothers Charles Walsh and Richard Walsh and his sister Mary Carson.

He is survived by his two sisters, Susan Belfiore and Patricia Lane; his wife, Marcia L Walsh and his children Casey Walsh (Cathy); Jon Walsh (Beth), Michael Doyle (Kate), Katie Stedelin (Justin) and daughter in law Nancy Walsh. He is also survived by 11 grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.

Michael graduated from Xavier High School in New York City. He attended the College of the Holy Cross in Worchestire Massachusetts. After college, he joined the Air Force where he proudly served. After his military service, he went to work for the Mercantile Stores Company where he worked until the company was purchased in 1998.

Michael was well loved by many. He coached many kids in Brentwood-soccer and basketball. He was an active volunteer at St Phillips Church in Franklin often helping with CCD and other church events. He was a Broadway musical fan, a supporter of the arts.

Donations may be made to Alive Hospice, 1897 General George Patton Drive Suite 116, Franklin, TN 37067

The family would also like to thank Alive Hospice for the extraordinary care they provided.

A family Celebration of Life will be celebrated at a later date.

Michael Walsh was an incredible person-dad and husband. His laughter was quick to fill up a room and he made each person he interacted with feel like they were the only one in the room. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Rest easy, Pops, you did a great job.

