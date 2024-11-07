OBITUARY: Michael Hugh Cain

Michael Hugh Cain, age 69 of Thompsons Station, TN passed away November 1, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

He was born in Birmingham, AL to the late Michael Cain and Ruth Muskopf.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cain; children, Stephen Dudas, Michelle (Bobby) Rutledge, Christopher (Sheri) Cain, Brandon (Amy) Cain, John Gibson, Jarrod (Hannah) Whalen, Mykel Hayes, and Elizabeth (Aaron) Cain Stagner; 14 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

