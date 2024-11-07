OBITUARY: Vivian ‘Nanny’ Johnson

Vivian “Nanny” Johnson age 85 of the Burwood Community passed away November 5, 2024 at her home with her loving family by her side.

With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Vivian Johnson, a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Johnny Johnson; her dear son, Ricky Johnson; and her parents, Willie and Jewell Gray.

Vivian was a lifelong resident of the Burwood Community, where her warmth and kindness touched all that met her. She dedicated years of service as an administrator for Franklin Cleaners, where she was known for her attention to detail and friendly smile. In later years, she and Johnny shared a special partnership, reupholstering furniture, working on the family farm, and spending cherished moments at their house on the Tennessee River. Vivian’s home was a gathering place where her love of cooking and hospitality welcomed all.

She is survived by her daughter, Vickie Daniel, and son-in-law Wayne Beard; her daughter-in-law, Kaye Johnson; and three grandchildren: Jason Johnson (and his wife Ashley and children Adalyn and Cutler), Carrie Hood (and her husband Hunter), and Clinton Beard; siblings, Bill (Betty Joe) Gray, Pat Logan, Barbara and Karen Hughes, Zula Gray and Judy (Junior) Thomas. Her legacy lives on in their hearts, as well as in the hearts of all who knew her.

Vivian’s family invites loved ones to celebrate her life for a graveside service at 1:00 PM Friday, November 8, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Gardens in Franklin, TN and remember her generous spirit and boundless love. The Johnson family would like to acknowledge Wayne Beard, Clinton Beard, Jason Johnson, Hunter Hood, Bob McDonald, Tandy Logan, Cameron Hughes, Junior Thomas and Bill Gray as honorary pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that contributions be made to Alive Hospice or to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Services in care of Heritage Funeral Home and Casey Stephens, 609 Bear Creek Pike Columbia, TN. 38401 www.tnfunerals.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email