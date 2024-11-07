OBITUARY: Milford Dan Brown

Milford Dan Brown, born on August 6, 1937, in Davidson County, Tennessee, peacefully departed this life on November 6, 2024, in Brentwood, Tennessee, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service in the field of education.

With an illustrious career spanning 40 years at the Franklin School District, Milford was known for his unwavering commitment to teaching and nurturing minds of future generations. He served as a Teacher, Coach, and Assistant Principal, embodying the values of education and mentorship. His extensive experience also included 14 years in the central office and his position as Transportation Director and Maintence, ensuring the safe transit of countless students during his tenure.

Milford’s personal life was deeply intertwined with his beloved family. He is survived by his cherished daughter, Amy (James) Wells. He was a proud grandfather to Molly (Garrett) Foster and Emily Wells, and a loving great-grandfather to Sonny Foster. He also survived by sister-in-law Helen Brown and many nieces and nephews.

Milford was predeceased by his parents, Tim and Louise Brown, and loving wife Melba Johnson Brown, as well as his brothers, Don Brown and William “Charlie” Brown and sister in law Betty Brown. The memories he created and the wisdom he shared will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

The memorial services honoring Milford Dan Brown will be held on November 8, 2024. A visitation will take place from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064. Following the visitation, a graveside service will be held from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens, situated at the same address. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

Memorial may be made to Franklin School District’s Story Bus. https://franklinssd.revtrak.net/fsd-memorial-donations

Milford’s legacy will live on through the lives he impacted and the family he adored. As we remember his contributions to education and the love he shared, his spirit will forever be a guiding light in the lives of many.

