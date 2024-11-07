OBITUARY: John P. ‘Jack’ Hattan

John P. “Jack” Hattan passed away peacefully on October 29, 2024 in Brentwood, Tennessee, at the age of 82.

Jack is survived by his wife of 60 yrs, Mary Lepo Hattan; sons, John (Shelly) and Mark (Karen) and three grandchildren, Joseph, Margaret, and Benjamin.

Jack was born in Chicago, January 2, 1942. He was a middle child in a family of ten children.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph E. Hattan; mother, Mary Sinkler Hattan and siblings, Katy, Joe, Ann, Bill, Jim, and Mary Beth. He is survived by his brothers, Tom and Larry, and his sister Virginia.

Jack proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1960 until 1964, stationed in Shaw Air Force Base, Fort Sumter, SC. After leaving the Air Force, he returned to the Chicago area where he married his childhood sweetheart, Mary Lepo. They would share a loving marriage for nearly 60 years.

In 1972, the family moved to Arkansas, where Jack dedicated the next three decades to a successful small business selling parts and fasteners for industrial machines. He was a volunteer with the NLR Jaycees, as well as an active member of Immaculate Conception Church in North Little Rock. His sons attended school there and later graduated from Little Rock’s Catholic High School for Boys.

Some of his fondest memories were from the years spent at their next home, a house on Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs. He loved boating, fishing, traveling, working on home projects, and hosting 4th of July galas for friends and family. He and Mary moved to Nashville, TN, in 2003, where they eventually retired.

Jack and Mary were avid travelers and enjoyed learning the history of every place they visited, which included all 50 states, Canada, Eastern and central Europe, British Isles, Spain, Egypt, and Israel. In his later years Jack loved being a part of trips to the beach and Disney World with their grandchildren.

Jack’s celebration of life and funeral service will be conducted on November 16 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Brentwood TN. Visitation will be at 10:00 am, and the funeral mass will be conducted at 11:00 am. There will be a reception in the church fellowship hall following the service. Burial will be held privately at Calvary Cemetery in Nashville.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS.org).

To leave a condolence, or share a memory of Jack, please visit the Tribute Wall. https://www.austinfuneralservice.com

