OBITUARY: Martha (De Volt) Cognata

Martha (“Marty”) J. Cognata, 84, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on December 29, 2021 in Franklin, Tennessee.

“Marty”, as Martha preferred to be called, was born in Canton, Ohio to Dana (“Jean”) and Reuben (“Al”) DeVolt on January 1, 1937. She went to school at Timken Highschool. Marty married Larry Cognata on December 21, 1957 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was interested in art and attended the Cleveland Institute of Art, with her major interests in enameling and transparent watercolor painting. It was there that she met her husband, Larry. Early in her art career, she worked at American Greeting, where she became accomplished at airbrushing greeting cards, in a time before they were printed, as greeting cards are created today. Marty was a very accomplished watercolor painter, always showed great talent, has won many awards, and gained great recognition in this art medium.

Marty was an exceptional housewife in her marriage, and raising her sons, Chad and Matt. Martha is preceded in death by her husband, Larry, and parents, Reuben and Dana Devolt.

Martha is survived by her sons – Matthew (“Matt”), Chad, and sister Barbara Aring.

No memorial services are yet planned, but may be arranged at a future time. Arrangements are by Williamson Memorial, Franklin Tennessee. Memorials may be given to Williamson Memorial, Franklin, Tennessee. The family of Martha Cognata wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Williamson County Medical Center, , Marty’s close friends, our neighbors that have helped us through this time, and the people of Gateway Church of Franklin which have been so supportive.