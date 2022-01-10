Music City Gyros Opens Food Truck in Columbia

Greek eatery Music City Gyros has opened a food truck in Columbia.

Today, January 10, is the grand opening for the Music City Gyros truck at 1202 S James Campbell Blvd, Columbia in the Kroger parking lot. Today (January 10), you can get free dessert all day!

This is part of Music City Gyros’ expansion from its brick-and-mortar location to now operating ten food trucks

The food truck announced a partnership with Kroger where they will serve food seven days a week. Other locations expected to open soon include Charlotte Pike, Nashville, White House, and Lawrenceburg.

Currently, there is a location at 3302 Kedron Road, Spring Hill, you can place your order online here or download the app for Android or Apple to place an order at any of their locations.

Hours of operation shared on social media state Sunday – Thursday, 9 am – 10 pm, and Friday- Saturday, 9 am – 4 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Music City Gyros on Facebook.