Today’s Top Stories: January 10, 2022

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories for January 10, 2022.

Eastern Peak
1Thai and Sushi Restaurant The Eastern Peak to Open in Franklin

The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.

Halfway Market
2Halfway Market Finds New Home and Reopens

After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Read More

Jon Bon Jovi
3Jon Bon Jovi is Making a Stop in Nashville

Jon Bon Jovi is headed out on the road and will be in Nashville this spring. Read More.

4Davidson County Officially Ends Emissions Testing

On February 4th Davidson County will no longer require yearly emissions testing. Read More

5Williamson County Coronavirus Case Count

A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More

