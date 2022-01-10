Today’s Top Stories: January 10, 2022

Here’s a look at the top stories for January 10, 2022.
photo from Easter Peak
The Eastern Peak, which first opened in Murray, Ky., in 2006 and has since expanded to Middle Tennessee will open at Meridian Cool Springs, 2000 Meridian Boulevard, Franklin. Read More.
photo from Halfway Market Facebook
After closing in 2019, the popular and beloved Halfway Market reopened today, January 10 in a new location, according to a social media post. Read More
photo from Jon Bon Jovi Facebook
Jon Bon Jovi is headed out on the road and will be in Nashville this spring. Read More.
On February 4th Davidson County will no longer require yearly emissions testing. Read More
A look at COVID-19 Cases in Williamson County, with information from the TN Department of Health. Read More