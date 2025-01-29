OBITUARY: Judith Rector ‘Judy’ Clayton

Judith Rector “Judy” Clayton, age 82, passed away surrounded by family on Monday, January 27, 2025, at Somerby of Franklin.

A native of Greer, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Lewis L. Rector and the late Maudia Upton Rector.

She was associated with Merle Norman Cosmetics and she also owned and operated “The Country Closet” in Abbeville, South Carolina for over 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, and spending time with her family. She was a member of Oak Valley Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Howard Clayton; son, Brent Clayton; daughter, Lisa Clayton; granddaughter, Judy Grace Clayton.

Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Pastor Ben Tate officiating. Visitation with the family after 12 Noon on Friday.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

