OBITUARY: Mary ‘Moochie’ Frances Starkey

Mary “Moochie” Frances Starkey, age 77 of Primm Springs, TN passed away January 26, 2025.

She was born in Rockingham, NC to the late Walter & Lilly Bondurant.

Mary was of the Methodist faith. She was a beautician early in life, and became a homemaker once her children were born. Mary was a wonderful caretaker, caring for members of her family throughout the years. She also tended to the family farm. Mary was a talented seamstress, and enjoyed embroidering.

Along with her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her brothers, Gene Bondurant, Jim Bondurant, Bob Bondurant and Buck Bondurant; sisters, Margaret Hudy, Betty Bondurant and Barbara Snyder.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, George S. Starkey of Primm Springs, TN; son, Billy Starkey of Primm Springs, TN; daughter, Tamela (Michael) Garrison of Hermitage, TN; step-daughter, Lisa (Freddie) Stromatt of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Bain Starkey, Tessa and Corey Stromatt; great-granddaughter, Lexye Stromatt; sisters, Nancy Wright of Greensboro, NC and Lois (Richard) Bullins of Mayodan, NC and many loving nieces & nephews.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Thursday, January 30, 2025 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Greens Chapel Cemetery off of Pinewood Rd. Pallbearers will be Michael Garrison, Mike Harris, Christopher John Harris, Tim Duncan, Jonathan Duncan and Hunter Duncan.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

