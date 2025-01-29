OBITUARY: Susan Jo Allsop-Atkinson

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Susan Jo Allsop-Atkinson, age 72, of Nolensville, Tennessee who entered into rest on January 25, 2025.

Born on January 14, 1953, in Greenville, South Carolina, Susan was a devoted servant of God, a loving mother, grandmother, and a cherished friend to many.

Susan grew up in Memphis, where her faith was nurtured, and graduated from Memphis Theological Seminary in 1985. Ordained as a deacon in the United Methodist Church in 1984 and as an elder in 1987, Susan faithfully served God through many appointments in West Tennessee and Western Kentucky. Her ministry touched the lives of countless individuals, and her commitment to service was evident in all she did.

On August 14, 1988, Susan married the love of her life, Rev. David Atkinson. Together, they raised three sons—Christopher, Stephen, and John—and built a life full of love, faith, and shared ministry. After 32 years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. David Atkinson.

Susan was also the proud grandmother of Theodore, who brought joy and light into her life.

She is survived by her sons, Christopher of Memphis Tennessee, Stephen and his wife Dasha and their son Theodore, and John of Nolensville, along with other extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents Lloyd and Jo Ellen Allsop, her sister Pam Allsop and her loving husband David

A service of remembrance and celebration of Susan’s life will be held at Nolensville First United Methodist Church, 7316 Nolensville Road, Nolensville, TN on Friday, January 31, 2025. The family will receive visitors at 2:00 p.m. with a celebration of Susan’s life at 3:00 p.m. The family invites all who knew her to join in honoring her legacy. https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

Susan will be deeply missed, but her spirit of faith, love, and service will continue to inspire all who knew her.

