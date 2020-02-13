Simms, John “Jay”, age 62, of Mt. Juliet, TN, departed this life for eternal life on February 3, 2020.

Jay was born on November 26, 1957 in Mobile, AL, and moved to Tennessee as a young child. He lived in Williamson County for many years, and most recently resided in Del Webb Lake Providence in Mt. Juliet. Jay attended Battle Ground Academy, graduated from Goodpasture High School, and attended Auburn University. He began his professional life in sales for the Yellow Pages/L.M. Berry, and through his career worked with several telecommunications companies, including XO One Communications, Inc., where he served as Vice President/General Manager. He owned and operated his own company, RiserLogic, LLC, before retiring in 2007.

He enjoyed playing sports in high school, and continued to hunt, fish, and play golf as an adult. Jay LOVED and followed college football (especially Auburn) and pro golf. He was an active member at Providence Church, greeting, ushering and serving communion. Never meeting a stranger, Jay loved people, and will always be remembered for his friendliness, kindness and positive attitude. His giving spirit continued on as he arranged for his earthly body to be donated for anatomical research.

Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, James Boyd “J.B.” Akin and Katherine Beckett Akin; father, John Asa Simms; adoptive father, Everett Falk; brother, Eric Mace Falk and son, John Davis Simms.

He is survived by:

Mother – Janice Akin Buck

Wife – Lee Ann Simms and her daughter, Eve (Derek) Southworth and 2 grandchildren

Children – Heather Jacobs, James Boyd (Emily) Simms and Katherine Anne “Katie” Simms

Mothers of his children – Marcia Flowers Simms and Lisa Thye

Brother – James Thomas Falk

Sister – Katherine (Neal) Carpenter

8 Grandchildren

1 Niece

A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020, preceded by visitation from 1-3 p.m. at Providence Church, 2293 S. Rutland Rd., Mt. Juliet, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to either Providence Church or Narrow Gate Foundation.

Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com