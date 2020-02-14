A new fitness studio called F45 will open in Cool Springs at 995 Meridian Blvd.

F45 started out as an Australian based studio and has quickly grown into the fastest growing fitness franchise. In 2019, F45 announced that an investment group led by entertainer Mark Wahlberg and FOD Capital had become a strategic investor through a minority stake in the company. Local partners for the Franklin location are Robert Burnett, Pamela Burnett, Mica Graves, Stephen Scheu, and Jennifer Scheu.

The 45-minute, station-based, heart-rate monitored functional training concept has helped tens of thousands of people achieve their fitness goals and become a part of a global fitness community.

Currently, the Franklin location is under construction but has a tentative open date of March 14.

There are 400 locations in the United States with a total of 1800 worldwide. This will be the first location for Williamson County. You can find two other F45 locations in Nashville.

F45 was founded in 2012, it combines three types of training- HIIT, circuit training, and functional training. The class is 45-minutes with a combination of 36 different workout classes. With the varying classes, the workout remains challenging for their clients with a combination of cardio, interval, and strength training.

Those interested in a trial class for F45 Cool Springs can sign up here. To stay current on the latest opening news and offerings, follow them on Facebook.