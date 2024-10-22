OBITUARY: James Albert Hull

James Albert Hull passed away on October 19, 2024.

Born in Chattanooga, he was a graduate of UT Chattanooga and worked at AT&T as an engineer. He loved the mountains of East Tennessee.

He is survived by his wife, Lee Anne Hull; son, James Matthew Hull; daughter, Carrie Anne Faulkner; son-in-law, Kyle Faulkner; grandchildren, Alex Hull and Vivian Hull; niece, Jacklyn Rudreckis; nephew, Steven Franklin; and other loving family members.

James’ funeral service will be held at 2 pm Thursday, October 24, 2024, with a visitation at 12 pm – 2 pm, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

