OBITUARY: Robert ‘Bobby’ Wayne Mahon

Robert “Bobby” Wayne Mahon, age 77 of Franklin, TN passed away on October 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family after a long battle with dementia.

He was born at the old Dan German hospital in Franklin, TN to the late John Mahon, Jr. and Celia Lorene Barnes Mahon.

Bobby was a fun-loving person who never met a stranger. Bobby was in the army during the Vietnam era.

Music was Bobby’s passion and he was well known for being an excellent guitarist and musician. He toured and performed at many places in the US and Canada, including Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada, the Apollo Theater in New York with Percy Sledge and a tour with Diana Trask. He also did many of his own shows and fundraisers nationwide as well as performing with Opry greats including Charlie Louvin, Ernie Ashworth and Jean Shepherd. Last but not least, the many shows and performances he did with his wife, singer and best friend Alicia.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his grandoggy, Alexis Kinnan.

He is survived by his wife, Alicia Battle-Mahon of Tucson, AZ; daughters, Annie Holt of the Burwood Community, Dewanna Mahon (Clayton) Bierwert of Nashville, TN and Laura (Casey) Kinnan of Spring Hill, TN; sister, Brenda (Bill) Avent of Columbia, TN; step-daughter, Tanya Battle (Clifford Dupree) of Dickinson, ND; step-son, Emilio M. Battle of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Anna Cole, Eden Jaggers, Rachel Daniels, Andreanna Battle, Patrice Burton, Jordan Battle, Ronald Burton and Daniel Beckwith; great-grandchildren, Arris, Eleanor, Janiyah and Isaiah.

There will be no funeral service but there will be a Celebration of Life and informal gathering of family and friends on Sunday, October 27th from 1-4 pm at 600 Chickasaw Place in the Community Room, where your stories and memories of Bobby can be shared.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

