OBITUARY: Haywood Harris Sherrod Jr.

Haywood Harris Sherrod, Jr. better known as “Skip” to friends and family passed away peacefully the evening of October 16th at his home in Franklin, Tennessee after a long illness.

He is survived by his son Timothy Sherrod and is preceded in death by wife Suzanne Mallernee Sherrod, mother Sarah Hatcher Noble and father Haywood Harris Sherrod, Sr.

Skip was retired insurance and securities system salesman and was avid outdoorsman who loved camping, kayaking, cycling and adventure trip. He was a skilled photographer, noted for stunning photos taken on his travel excursions.

Skip loved bird watching and was a member of Nashville Audubon Society and was known for his quick wit and surprising sense of humor and was dearly loved by his many caregivers and physicians who worked closely with him over the past few years.

An informal memorial service will be held at Skip’s log cabin in Franklin with details to be announced at a later date. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

