OBITUARY: Annie Lourene Tomlin ‘Ann’ White

Annie Lourene Tomlin “Ann” White, age 79 of Thompson’s Station, TN passed away October 20, 2024.

Ann was born in Williamson County, TN. She was a homemaker and loving Wife, Mama and Nanny. She loved to sew, baking cakes and known for her special banana bread. She loved and lived with every moment she was given. Her precious smile will be forever remembered.

Preceded in death by husband, James W. “Monk” White; mother, Mary Katherine Tomlin Chunn and father, Noble Chunn.

Survived by: daughters, Laurie (Charlie) Meek and Glenda (Tim) Sandrell; sisters, Mary Ella (Kurt) Cloud and Frances Noble Chunn (James) Holt; brother-in-law, Edward “Jack” White; grandchildren, Brandon (Monica) Sandrell, T.J. (Anna) Sandrell, Allison (Phil) Terhune, Dustin (Riley) Sandrell, Chuck (Jennifer) Meek and Abby (Tom) Draper; ten great-grandchildren and two on the way and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 24, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, John Houston officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be members of Allisona Church of Christ. Memorials may be made to Allisona Church of Christ. Visitation will be 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

