OBITUARY: Lyle Williams

Lyle Williams, age 77, of Franklin, TN, passed away peacefully Monday afternoon, March 31. He is survived by his children, Kristine (Rich) Lockwood, Kelley Williams, Todd (Gina) Williams, and seven grandchildren, Ryan (Aubrey), Tyler (Rose), Zachary, Grace, Jordyn, Sydney and Dax.

Lyle was born in Huntington, Indiana, to Charles and Pearl Williams. He married Linda Perkins in December, 1968, and they enjoyed 52 years together. He was ordained as a pastor by the Wesleyan Church in 1968, and spent the next 40 years pastoring in Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and then, along with his in-laws, found the Lord leading him to pack up his family and move to sunny California. Lyle and Linda moved to the Nashville, TN area in 2010, and founded Fishbowl Ministries in 2012. He served as President of Fishbowl Ministries for the next 10 years, offering hope, encouragement, and support to ministers locally and nationally. He spent his life serving the Lord, which was the greatest desire of his heart. In addition to spending time with and supporting his family, he enjoyed singing, daily walks around his neighborhood, watching Nascar, and telling dad jokes.

A Celebration of Life service will be held Sunday April 6, 2025, at 2:00 pm, at Gateway Community Church, 584 Franklin Rd, Franklin TN, 37069. His family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Fishbowl Ministries so they can carry on the work that Lyle began – https://fishbowlministries.org/donate.