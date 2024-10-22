OBITUARY: Andrew Michael Moore

Andrew Michael Moore, age 44 of College Grove, TN passed away October 18, 2024.

He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Clemson University in 2004. Andrew was a member of The Church at Nolensville. He was the Director of Pre-Construction at DeAngelis Diamond. Andrew loved exploring and going on adventures. He traveled extensively within the US with a passion for the mountains out west. Some of his favorite international trips were to Australia, Chile, and Ireland. Andrew also loved being outdoors. He enjoyed hiking, trail running, fishing, and skiing. He also had an interest in woodworking. Andrew was a loving father of three young children.

He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Bill and Virginia Moore, and maternal grandparents, Bob and JoAnn Dickerson.

Andrew is survived by his wife of 15 years, Diane R. Moore of College Grove, TN; children, Lennon, Beckett, and Hayes Moore; parents, Mike & Gloria Moore of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Amy (Sal) Green of St. Augustine, FL; mother-in-law, Gladys (Eugene) Smith of Rural Valley, PA; sister-in-law, Angela (Dan) Barr of Smicksburg, PA; nephews, Logan, Garrett, and Nolan Barr and many other loving family members.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, October 24, 2024 at 11 am with visitation 1 hour prior to the service at The Church at Nolensville (7388 Nolensville Rd).

In Andrew’s memory, donations may be made to The National Park Foundation at www.nationalparks.org.

