Photo of the Day: October 22, 2024

Photo of the day: It’s all frights, fun and chicken fingers at Raising Cane’s flagship location in Nashville for their first-annual Halloween pop-up. The restaurant with scary good chicken fingers transformed our dining room at 212 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37201 to create a one-of-a-kind spooky good time.

From now until Nov. 1st, Nashville can sink its fangs into chicken fingers and celebrate the spooky season by visiting Raising Cane’s for its limited-time dining experience.

Here’s what’s inside:

Themed Decorations & Vibe: From the moment you step in, you’ll be transported into a Halloween wonderland, complete with spine-tingling decorations and festive photo ops.

Exclusive Offer: While our legendary chicken fingers take center stage, we're offering a special Halloween offer: Caniac Club Members will receive a FREE Kids Combo when they buy any combo (except a Kids Combo) from Monday, October 28 to Wednesday, October 30. The offer will be loaded onto their Caniac Club account and can be redeemed by swiping their Caniac Club Card, placing an order online, or scanning their QR code within the mobile ap. Customers can become a part of the Caniac Club by visiting their local Restaurant and requesting a Club Card. Customers must register and verify their email address by October 27 to receive the offer.

Live Music & Entertainment: To top it off, they will have live DJ sets to set the mood for a fang-tastic time.

